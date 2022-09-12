"He's been a pretty hard owner to train for."
As one of Tamworth's most successful trainers, Cody Morgan has made a habit of avoiding such statements throughout his career.
But when his brother, Luke, is a part-owner of a winning horse, Morgan could not resist taking a good-natured jab.
Particularly after the horse in question, Kanalaide, was the second of two winners for Morgan today at his home track.
The five-year-old gelding claimed the second win of his career in race three in Tamworth today, and when speaking to Sky Thoroughbred Central after the race, Morgan said it was "really good" to get the win.
"My brother pre-trained him when he went to the ready to runs, and suggested that we buy him," he said.
"[Kanalaide] stayed in the ownership, and he's been a pretty hard owner to train for so it's good to get a win for him."
Morgan's first winner of the day, Smart Shot, was ridden by Grant Buckley in race two.
The comprehensive one-and-a-half length victory came in the three-year-old gelding's maiden race.
"It was really good, he's shown us a lot at home," Morgan said.
"I reckon you could easily cook him if you rev him up, and I said to Grant 'I'd rather you ride him cold early and be strong late' like he did."
Despite Morgan's sly dig after race three, Luke got one over on his older brother in the eighth and final fixture of the day.
Mystery Lad, trained by Luke, finished in second place, one ahead of Cody's charge Totally Discreet.
Two other Tamworth horses, Craig Martin's Torowoto and Craig Clegg's Briefly, also picked up wins throughout the day.
