Outdoor Movie and Markets
When: Saturday, September 17
Where: Duri Public School Dungowan Road Duri
Slot cars. Mini golf. Face painting. Jumping castle. BBQ. Pizza. Snow cones. Market Stalls. Raffles. 2pm start. Movie Bad Guys starts approximately 6pm. Great family event. All proceeds go directly to Duri School.
Cost: $5 per person or $15 per family
In a departure from the pop surrealist style she is best known for, local artist Marie Larkin debuts an exciting new series of abstract mixed medium artworks.
I Like Rusty Spoons will be held in Weswal's Stockroom Gallery.
Opening Event Saturday 17 September @ 5pm all welcome.
Tamworth set to be the focal point of Variety, the children's charity next major fundraiser when it's six day 1,500km Adventure Ride starts and concludes in Tamworth.
Tamworth Post Office is hosting a breakfast at 7.30am for its 60 participants before The Variety Adventure ride gets off to a roaring start when 42 adventure bikes take off from Fitzroy Street Mall at 8.30am on Sunday 18th September.
These spirited participants have raised $60,000 for Variety in preparation for their trip and will also inject $12,000 in tourism dollars into each town they stay along the way including of course, Tamworth.
Taste in the Park is the largest and final event of the Taste Tamworth Festival. Bicentennial Park comes alive with food stands, fresh produce and craft beer stalls. Discover sensational flavours at Taste in the Park. With over 40 stallholders from across the region and beyond. $2 entry. No tickets or registration required.
Sunday 18 September | 10am - 4pm | Bicentennial Park, Tamworth
Sunday, September 18 @ 8am
A variety of stalls on display including books, jewellery, leather goods, wooden products, craft, candles, cakes, plants, oils, jams, honey, baby wear, knitted goods, wool and much much more.
