The Northern Daily Leader

AFL: Tamworth local Jack Dadd pursues AFL after dream start with Sydney Uni

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:09am, first published 7:30am
Jack Dadd hails from a strong AFL pedigree as his father, Jon, was also a talented player who grew up in Calgoorlie, Western Australia. Picture by Zac Lowe.

At the start of the 2022 season, Jack Dadd was just a talented young player who was expected to have a big season for the Tamworth Kangaroos.

