At the start of the 2022 season, Jack Dadd was just a talented young player who was expected to have a big season for the Tamworth Kangaroos.
By its end, Dadd had become a key piece of the Sydney University's premiership-winning Under 19s First Grade side, whose name is being whispered by the Sydney Swans and GWS Giants as a potential prospect.
The 18-year-old is "six-foot-five and runs like a whippet" according to Kangaroos head coach Richard Nicholl, who facilitated Dadd's contact with Sydney Uni.
As a past coach for the metropolitan club, Nicholl was asked by Dadd's family if there were any opportunities for the youngster to play in Sydney.
"I said 'Look, if you're really keen and you're happy to drive to Sydney, I'm sure I could get you a game down there'," Nicholl said.
While living in Tamworth and studying for his HSC at Oxley High School, the born-and-bred local began traveling to Sydney from July to play for the university team on weekends.
"I was a bit nervous to meet a new bunch of blokes and I didn't know how it was going to go," Dadd said.
"But I couldn't have been happier with the way that they were really welcoming to me and to the family. They're just a really good bunch of blokes."
After starting out as a centre half-back, Dadd eventually moved into the ruck due to his height and athleticism.
But regardless of the position he played, Sydney Uni Under 19s coach Tim Spehr was blown away by his "phenomenal talent".
"His combination of height and leg speed [is special], and he's got a huge engine and is very, very skilled for a guy his size," Spehr said.
"He loves contests, loves contact, he's a very physical player but uses the ball really well."
Following a middling start to the season, Sydney Uni started an eight-match win streak in round 14 which carried them through to the grand final last Saturday against the UNSW Bulldogs.
Sydney Uni's upset 9.6.60 to 7.8.50 win was cheered on by a number of Tamworth Roos players watching on television at The Tamworth Hotel, and Dadd believes their performance was helped by their underdog status.
"It was a factor, it allowed us to leave everything out there," Dadd said.
"We didn't have much to lose, so we went out there to play our game and see how we went."
In six of his seven games for the club, Dadd was rated one of the best players on the field. His debut performances thrilled Nicholl and Spehr, who both believe the youngster has the talent and work ethic to reach the AFL.
But Dadd's biggest asset, in Nicholl's opinion, is his temperament.
"At the end of the day, recruiters are after good people," he said.
"You can kick a football around and run fast, but if you're a dickhead, they don't want you. If you're [causing trouble], AFL clubs don't want you.
"But someone like Jack, he's a country kid, he works hard, comes from a good background, his parents are good people - he's the kind of person you want at your club."
From here, Dadd intends to take a month off to recuperate from the season which began for him in November 2021.
After he has completed his HSC, he hopes to trial for the Sydney Swans' VFL team later this year. Despite the massive opportunities now looming, Dadd feels no pressure and is "really excited".
"It's really pleasing to see all the hard work pay off," he said.
