Character, charm in perfect family home | 14 Banjos Circuit, Hillvue

From the moment you enter you will feel embraced by the charm and character of this perfect family home.
The home offers spacious open living areas with a large master chef kitchen featuring modern appliances, bountiful storage and bench space providing the ideal workspace to create extravagant meals. With both the split system and evaporative cooling this area will be perfect year round. This home also offers a formal lounge and dining room that will ensure you are spoilt for choice with living space.
The impressive master bedroom features a large walk-through wardrobe and is also accompanied by a large en suite. Boasting three additional large bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes and evaporative cooling throughout, you will have exceptional space for the family.
The spacious al fresco area will be the envy of your friends when entertaining with exceptional space, gas point for either barbecuing or heating. Couple this with manicured lawns, a large shed and two large rainwater tanks and you'll never be disappointed outdoors.
This home offers a relaxed lifestyle, perfectly suited for families, with modern comforts and plenty of space inside. Offering exceptional space with the open living area, formal lounge room and the al fresco area, every day will be a true delight.
Features include:
Located in the quiet streets of Hillvue, only 10 minutes to the CBD and only a couple minutes to the Longyard golf course. Within the catchment area for various popular private and public schooling options and couple this with the fact that the area is abundant with quality homes adding desirability and value.
