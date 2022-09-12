The Northern Daily Leader
14 Banjos Circuit, Hillvue is on the market for $639,000

Updated September 12 2022 - 3:20am, first published 3:15am
House of the week | 14 Banjos Circuit, Hillvue

Character, charm in perfect family home | 14 Banjos Circuit, Hillvue
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • PRICE $639,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • AGENCY: Partner Now Property
  • AGENT: Jacqui Powell
  • CONTACT: 0419 444 564

From the moment you enter you will feel embraced by the charm and character of this perfect family home.

