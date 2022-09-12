Five years after packing down as one of the foundation sides of the Central North women's competition, Narrabri will at Gunnedah this Saturday contest the grand final for the first time.
The Blue Boars won their way through to the decider with a 36-15 win over Gunnedah in Saturday's preliminary final, co-captain Toni Gale starring with four tries in what co-coach Will Guest thought was a very good performance.
"They rebounded from the loss last week and really stuck to their guns all game which was good," he said.
The Red Devils scored first through Kate O'Donnell but the Blue Boars responded with two quick tries to Gale, and were never headed from there.
"We progressed all the way through which was good, kept building each each quarter," Guest said, highlighting their ability to build the phases, run hard and straight, and defensively keep their tackles low as keys.
Knocked out in the preliminary final three years ago and the minor semi-final the year before that, he said to have an opportunity to play in the grand final is "awesome".
"That's what you aim for all year. You build from it from the early preseason in January as a club and it's good to have two grades there as well (first grade later joined them)," he said.
It's a position he always believed they could be in.
"We started strong in the preseason and warm-up games, then just carried it through the season, and the girls have improved out of sight with each game," Guest said.
The Blue Boars are the only side to have beaten grand final opponents Pirates this season but the minor premiers have had the better of their recent meetings.
The most recent was the major semi-final two weeks ago. Played in pretty horrible conditions, Guest said there isn't really a lot they can take out of that, other than there are few key players they need to shut down a bit better.
"So once we do that, I feel we can get a bit of a momentum there," he said.
"But we built a lot of phases in the second half of that game, which was good."
Gale was one of their best on Saturday along with Kate Brown and Peta Cox, Guest also noting that Brooke McKinnon and Martha Harvey are "playing out of their skins for 18-year-olds".
"But everyone's doing well as a team and that's the main thing," he said.
