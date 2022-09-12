The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU preliminary finals: Toni Gale's four try effort lifts Narrabri into first women's grand final

By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:39am, first published September 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Toni Gale was in try-scoring form on Saturday, crossing for four in Narrabri's preliminary final win.

Five years after packing down as one of the foundation sides of the Central North women's competition, Narrabri will at Gunnedah this Saturday contest the grand final for the first time.

