The Northern Daily Leader

AAM to conclude management of Regional Livestock Exchange facilities

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
September 12 2022 - 3:00am
There are currently eight livestock marketing facilities within the RLX portfolio, including the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher

Asset management and strategic investment group (AAM Investment Group) has announced it will conclude management of the regional livestock exchange (RLX) network of livestock marketing facilities across Australia.

