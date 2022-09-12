The Northern Daily Leader
Camp, glamp or stay close by the Walcha Motorcycle Rally is revved and ready to go

By Newsroom
September 12 2022 - 3:30am
Road bikes, adventure bikes, show bikes, rat bikes - the Walcha Motorcycle Rally is for all bike enthusiasts. Serving up two great days of motorcycle action and fantastic riding opportunities set against the backdrop of New England High Country. Picture supplied

Motorcyclists from all over Australia are heading to the Walcha Motorcycle Rally on November 18 & 19.

