Pirates will have the chance to win their first second grade premiership since 2008 after toughing out a 15-8 win over Barraba/Gwydir in Saturday's preliminary final at Narrabri.
It set up a grand final replay with defending premiers Moree with the two meeting in the 2019 decider.
The Bulls trampled Pirates on that occasion 22-5, beating them again in the major semi-final two weeks ago.
That was a bit closer, the Bulls sneaking home 8-5.
Saturday was too a tough slog, Pirates captain Tony O'Connor said, two tries in the few minutes either side of half-time setting up the win for them.
"We made it very difficult for ourselves the way we started, but when we got into the grind and started playing a bit of our footy we capitalised on some field position and started to put some phases together and it paid off I guess," he said.
Early on they were "too slow on the ball".
"We were giving them the chance to take the ball. We just weren't hungry enough to retain our possession, just that second too slow on the clean out," he said.
"We've just gotta be hungrier are on the ball because that really costs us a lot of ball early on."
Against the Bulls last week, guilty of as co-coach Joe Stolker put it, making "some pretty silly decisions in the heat of the moment", they learnt from that.
"We played a bit smarter than we did last week, taking the points when they were on offer and using our field position a bit better," O'Connor said.
It did get a bit close at the end with Ram-Rats half-back Jake Rafter scoring to make it a seven point game with nine minutes remaining.
But Pirates were able to lock the play in their half for much of that time with some big defence.
"A couple of the forwards really stood up there and I guess put them back on their line, put them back on their backs, and gave us the chance to pilfer a bit of ball and also just slow that play down a bit," O'Connor said.
"We know they've got quick backs so try and keep them in tight, where we like to play."
He couldn't really single any one player out.
"It was a great team performance today, everyone really played their role well," he said.
The win was extra special for second rower Dale Scott, with Saturday his 100th club game.
Looking ahead to the grand final, O'Connor said it is satisfying to be there.
"It's a great," he said.
"It's a great mix of the older fellas at the back end of our careers along with some some young fellas that are just out of juniors coming through, future first graders.
"They keep us on our toes, trying to keep our spot over them, and hopefully we're teaching them a few things along the way that are gonna help them when they step up to first grade in the next year or two."
