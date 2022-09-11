Tamworth second grade coach Damian Henry has described Saturday's grand final loss to St Albert's as heartbreaking.
After giving the students a 13-point head start, the Magpies had the chance to snatch it at the end.
Trailing 16-12 into the final minutes, they were gifted a golden opportunity when Albies knocked on the kick-off.
After stretching the defence to the right from the scrum, the Magpies then spun the ball back to left and looked to have found a bit of space but Albies winger Ben Childes covered well and pushed centre Michael Orcher into touch about 10m out.
They then safely negotiated the lineout to hold on and wrest the silverware from the Magpies (they won the last grand final contested, in 2019).
"Absolutely heartbreaking," Henry said.
"We did everything right. We stuck to the game plan, did everything we wanted to."
"We were still in it with five seconds to go."
Down 13-nil at half-time, the Magpies steadily chipped away at Albies' lead through the boot of Liam Allan to get back to 13-12 with just over 15 minutes remaining.
The score remained that until two minutes to go when Mathew Peterson kicked his third penalty to push the students beyond penalty/field goal range.
Amid the disappointment, Henry was "so proud" of, and "rapt" for his side, and where they had come from at the start of the season.
"I just said to them, 'first game of the season we got done 75-nil so to get here we've done real well'," he said.
"They (Albies) were the best side all season, they deserved it. But we stuck it to them."
