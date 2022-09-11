Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth September 12 meeting

TOP SELECTION: 4. TOROWOTO (Craig Martin/Ms Brooke Stower; 59kg & barrier 3) -Very keen on this talented and still lightly-raced home track seven-year-old by 2013 Cox Plate winner Shamus Award. Broke straight back into the winner's circle at his first run for the new local yard, and can repeat the dose going up in trip. Came off a 26 day break after transferring down from Qld, and couldn't have been more impressive in that CL2, exploding home by more than four lengths from behind the speed. Again drawn to get a cosy run in behind, and he has the best final 400m/600m finishing splits in the race