Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth September 12 meeting

FULL TAB RACE DAY
*Track likely improving to Soft 6/7 & Rail True
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00; with R6 also offering an Extra Bonus of $5625.00
*RACE 1 @ 1.05pm TAB.COM.AU MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 56kg; Weights Raised 1kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 11. MISS CHAPEAU (Sue Grills/Miss Anna Roper a2kg; 54kg & barrier 4) -We start another deep and strong form meeting with a competitive maiden sprint on a track that should improve well into soft range. Keen on this home track 4YO mare by Helmet who shapes nicely 3rd-up on a sound trailing map. Found the line well here a fortnight ago, and continues to sneak further down in the weights after a useful 2kg claim. The more the track dries out the better served she is.
DANGERS: 5. **Athena Nyx; 10. *Hot Wok
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: MISS CHAPEAU to WIN & Quinella: 5 and 11
*RACE 2 @ 1.45pm DUTTON ELECTRICAL MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 9. RED COBRA (Damien Lane/Patrick Scorse a0kg; 56.5kg and barrier 3) -Again in a maiden with good depth; like this provincial-based and progressive three-year-old peaking 2nd-up, and drawn to get cover back in the field. Was placed in all three runs last prep before charging home from a mile back first-up at Muswellbrook when supported into an odds-on favorite. Deeper challenge here, but settles a bit closer and the extra 200m is a bonus for one who is by Sebring out of a Denman mare, and naturally bred to get over a strong mile
DANGERS: 2. **Fenton; 3. *Canny Prospect; 8. *Rockbarton Pat; 10. *Smart Shot
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: RED COBRA to WIN & Trifecta: 2,9/2,3,8,9,10/2,3,8,9,10
*RACE 3 @ 2.20pm FURNEY STOCKFEEDS COUNTRY BOOSTED BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. KADASHI (Nikki Pollack/Aaron Bullock; 61kg & barrier 6) -We move out to the mile journey, and that augurs well for a tough 7YO Fiorente mare who drops back 200m from a tougher Highway class over 1800m where she faded late. Has to carry the big weight, but much better placed on the smaller track where she won over this trip two starts ago, and the top country jockey in NSW is legged aboard at the perfect time
DANGERS: 7. Rain's Gift; 8. **Intercept; 9. *Kanalaide; 10. The Dark Knight
Likely Tempo: Fair to Reasonable
My BET PLAN: KADASHI to WIN & Quinella: 2 and 8
*RACE 4 @ 2.55pm TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA OPEN HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. APPALACHIAN (Sue Grills/Kody Nestor; 57kg & barrier 3) -Love these deep and super competitive higher Benchmark or Open class sprints, and this is no different. Can't go past this local and still lightly raced seven-year-old. Stalked the speed third-up before motoring over the top in heavy ground in the BM 83 Armidale Town Plate run here, with something in hand. Drawn to park in a similar position from a handy gate, and with a 33 percent winning strike rate from only 18 starts, he's proven to be a high class performer in wet or dry
DANGERS: 3. **Primal Scream; 5. *Bullinachinashop
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: APPALACHIAN to WIN; Quinella: 3 and 4; Trifecta: 3,4/3,4,5/3,4,5
*RACE 5 @ 3.35pm CARPET ONE TAMWORTH COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 8. SOOSIE BOOG (Cameron Crockett/Ms Brooke Stower; 57kg & barrier 5) -Open and potentially strong maiden dash; but keen on this resuming and talented 4YO Scone mare who hasn't started since a fair one-off debut run in late October. Tuned up for a long-awaited return via two trials, bolting in the latest by more than six lengths. Stable has given her plenty of time and made some key gear changes, and she's bred to relish rain-affected ground being by Sooboog out of a Dane Shadow mare. Scratched from Dubbo on Sunday to be saved for this, and looks primed
DANGERS: 7. *Deep Return; 10 **Jacenza; 12. *Fiery Panz; 14 *Shamalie
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: SOOSIE BOOG to WIN
*RACE 6 @ 4.10pm CONCRETE INDUSTRY SUPPLIES BENCHMARK 66 HCP (2100m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. TOROWOTO (Craig Martin/Ms Brooke Stower; 59kg & barrier 3) -Very keen on this talented and still lightly-raced home track seven-year-old by 2013 Cox Plate winner Shamus Award. Broke straight back into the winner's circle at his first run for the new local yard, and can repeat the dose going up in trip. Came off a 26 day break after transferring down from Qld, and couldn't have been more impressive in that CL2, exploding home by more than four lengths from behind the speed. Again drawn to get a cosy run in behind, and he has the best final 400m/600m finishing splits in the race
DANGERS: 2. *Rathvilly Miss; 5. *Oakfield Pinto
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: TOROWOTO to WIN
*RACE 7 @ 4.45pm SHAY BRENNAN CONSTRUCTIONS CLASS 2 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 9. ROCKBARTON RUBY (David Atkins/TBA; 56.5kg & barrier 7) -While this is a good quality affair for the grade, and she can be accused of mixing her form; it still shapes very nicely for this hard fit provincial mare. Gets in well at the weights, and prefers soft ground, and did a very good job working home in a provincial CL1 in heavy ground after doing plenty of work in the first half of the race
DANGERS: 2. ** Dimension; 7. Briefly; 12. **Memoria
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: ROCKBARTON RUBY to WIN & Box Exacta: 2,9,12
*RACE 8 @ 5.20pm CANNON COHEN + ASSOCIATES CLASS 1 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 7. A GUINEA (Scott Singleton/Mitchell Bell; 57kg & barrier 3) -Good deep sprint for this grade to finish. From the draw, and given 25 days since a gallant second placing at the provincials, this promising Scone three-year-old by former top sprinter Menari looms as the one to beat. Has versatile and tactical speed, and can park right behind the lead here from a handy gate, and produce a telling burst at the 300m
DANGERS: 1. *Super Extreme; 6. *Totally Discreet
Likely Tempo: Good to Strong
My BET PLAN: A GUINEA to WIN
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R4 4. APPALACHIAN** Expect: $4.00 - $4.25; My Early Rating: $2.56
R6 4. TOROWOTO** Expect: $2.85 - $3.25; My Early Rating: $2.05
R8 7. A GUINEA** Expect: $3.50 - $3.65; My Early Rating: $2.20
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R2 9. RED COBRA** expect: $5.00 - $5.10; My Early Rating: $3.10
R7 9. ROCKBARTON RUBY* Expect: $5.00 - $6.00; My Early Rating: $3.80
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R3: **QUINELLA: 2 & 8
