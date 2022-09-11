The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

OVA's Mitchell O'Keefe at cente of controversy following highly charged finals incident

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 11 2022 - 10:50am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell O'Keefe has apologised "profusely" over his shock finals goal. Picture by Zac Lowe

The head of Northern Inland Football, OVA veteran Mitchell O'Keefe, has attributed his "poor sportsmanship" in the major semi-final against Moore Creek to a "brain fart".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.