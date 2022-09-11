Cody Morgan will officially have a horse run in the 2022 Kosciuszko - but it wouldn't have been his first choice.
Talbragar is a new acquisition by the Morgan stables, having arrived early this year, and has begun his racing career unbeaten from three starts.
Advertisement
And on Saturday, he was selected by Junction TAB customer John Skidmore for a place in the $2 million race.
Also read:
However, the five-year-old gelding is a "dangerous" horse and has proven more than a handful for Morgan and his brother, Luke, to train.
"On the ground, he's lovely. To ride ... he will buck, nothing's off limits. He's thrown most people," Morgan said.
"They started his training in Randwick and they couldn't handle him, so they sent him back to my brother."
After a brief stint last year with Kody Nestor at Dubbo, Talbragar came back to Morgan, where his reputation for difficulty has proven to be well-earned.
"It's funny, because when a horse goes as well as he does early in his career, I'm sure there would be plenty of city trainers trying to poach them," Morgan said.
"But funnily enough, they all know how mad [Talbragar] is ... it's just the city environment, he needs to be out in the country."
Talbragar's temperament has so far been no barrier to success. All three of his wins have come by at least one length with big weights.
Regardless, he wouldn't have been Morgan's first pick for the Kosciuszko - primarily because the local trainer "[doesn't] know how good he is".
"He could be the best horse I've ever trained, or the bubble could pop and he might only be a class four horse," he said.
"I don't honestly know."
Though he is untested against the calibre of competition he will face on October 15, Morgan believes he will be able to handle the pressure.
"He's been very professional on race day," he said.
"All of his dramas are at home from Monday to Friday, he's been very professional when he's been at the races."
Three other horses from the region have also been selected: It's Me, Fender (both trained by Brett Cavanough), Commando Hunt (trained by Cameron Crockett), and Golden Point (trained by Stirling Osland).
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.