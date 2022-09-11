Kootingal art show organisers celebrate after successful event

The organisers of Kootingal's art show have celebrated after another successful year for the small town event.
For the first time, the Kootingal Lions Club used the event to coordinate a charity effort, collecting art supplies for flooded communities in Lismore. A carload has already been sent to the coast, but organisers plan to organise additional aid in the future.
Show coordinator Lee Rodger said artists from as far as Port Macquarie sent their works in to be judged at the Kootingal Art Exhibition and Sale, which kicked off on Friday and ran until Sunday afternoon.
"We're getting better known, and we have good prize money" she said.
"The show itself has been displayed well. Having it in this rural location I think has brought people out for a Sunday drive."
Ms Rodger estimated that about 500 people attended the event.
Barry Mason was the grand champion artist with Beach Walkers, Jill Cairns won the pastel section with Gymea Girl, Jude McBean won the first prize for oils with Dungowan Valley and Yvonne Overton painted the best watercolour with Whispering Wind.
Lyn Lucas won for best drawing and Caron Schumann took home the first prize contemporary mixed media for her work Inverell Town Hall.
Junior prizes went to Will Robinson, Eadie Hawkins and Mikael Strickland.
"We had more paintings than we had last year," she said.
"The new section of contemporary medium attracted a lot of different styles of art.
"We had quite refined ones that were different techniques of watercolour through to very vibrant brightly coloured, through to striking black and whites, in a range of mediums. The judges commented on the quality of the work throughout."
Artists looking to donate for the Lismore appeal should get in touch with the Kootingal art show organisers via their online portal. They will continue collecting donations until November.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
