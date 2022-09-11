The Northern Daily Leader

NERU grand finals: Tamworth fall just short of second grade silverware

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 11 2022 - 10:00am
Tamworth second grade were valiant in grand final defeat.

Tamworth second grade coach Damian Henry has described Saturday's grand final loss to St Albert's as heartbreaking.

