The Northern Daily Leader

Dungowan Cowboys' first-grade, reserve-grade and league tag sides will feature on grand final day

By Geoff Newling
Updated September 11 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dungowan Recreation Reserve will be packed on Saturday.

The Dungowan Cowboys will have three teams in the Group 4 grand finals at Dungowan this Saturday after the Cowboy reserve-grade side beat North Tamworth 32-16 in the preliminary final at Jack Woolaston Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.