The Dungowan Cowboys will have three teams in the Group 4 grand finals at Dungowan this Saturday after the Cowboy reserve-grade side beat North Tamworth 32-16 in the preliminary final at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The Cowboys ' first-grade and league tag sides will also feature in grand finals.
The Corey Ridley-coached Cowboys reserve-graders led 16-10 at halftime and had to withstand some second half pressure from the Bears.
They will play Moree in the finale.
Little Cowboys hooker Dale Wood was outstanding.
Cowboys five-eighth Pat Strong was also outstanding.
Strong scored two tries and set up another with a chip-chase regather and offload to five-eighth Jamal Woodbridge.
"We were good with the ball today," Ridley said.
In the earlier-18 clash at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, Gunnedah won their way into the grand final when the beat Narrabri 32-nil in the preliminary final.
They will play Farrer-North Tamworth in the finale.
