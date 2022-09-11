"Devastation".
That was how Pirates co-coach Mick Squires described the feeling after their dream of achieving what no other side in the Central North competition has before was shattered by Narrabri on Saturday.
It was gutting for the four-time defending premiers as they fell achingly short of a chance to win a fifth straight premiership, the Blue Boars holding on to prevail 22-19 and progress through to the grand final.
The carrot dangling through two COVID interrupted seasons, the slumped figures after the final whistle told how much it hurt.
"It's an empty dressing shed," Squires said.
"Three years we've worked hard to get a shot at today."
That they came so close probably made it hurt that bit more.
After twice fighting back to within three points, Squires was daring to dream when, in the final minute, they earned the chance to have one final crack at the Blue Boars.
But they just couldn't "come up with that magic in the last minute".
He was though "proud that they gave themselves the chance there late to win it", and couldn't fault their effort, or even their execution really; they just "probably took a couple of wrong options".
"This game was never about what Narrabri do, it was about what we do and we just let ourselves down in a couple of areas and we just lost the momentum at crucial times," Squires said.
Every time they got some momentum, he said, they seemed to get "knocked back with a penalty or a dropped ball or something".
"But they just kept climbing off the canvas and going again, and when we got back to 17-14 we thought here we go...
"But just a couple of decisions stopped our momentum and we were working it back out of our end again," he said.
The other thing that probably hurt them was in the last 20 minutes of the first half they started falling off tackles, which created the opportunity for the Blue Boars to score the two late tries they did.
They also, Squires felt, probably didn't get the rub of the green.
But, "one of those games" where "every five minutes it felt like a different team had the momentum", he never felt like they were out of it, even at 17-nil down at half-time.
"I said to them at half-time, 'they took their momentum it's our turn to take ours'," he said.
Which they did, getting back to 17-14 by 14 minutes into the second half.
They probably should have had some points in the first half, but several times turned down the points for a scrum or lineout.
But as Squires reflected it's never really been in their DNA "to do that". And while it did hurt them on the scoreboard it probably didn't too much in the context of the game. It wasn't until really that last five minutes that the Blue Boars kicked away.
They were by the end pretty out on their feet.
"There's a lot of blokes that went the distance, played 80 minutes, high workrates, lots of tackles," Squires said.
The likes of Nick McCrohan "couldn't have done any more".
Pirates will still have a strong presence on grand final day after second grade won their way through with a 15-8 win over Barraba/Gwydir to join the women on the silverware hunt.
