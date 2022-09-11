The Northern Daily Leader

Dungowan Cowgirls beat Kooty Roosterettes in preliminary final

By Geoff Newling
September 11 2022 - 10:00am
The Cowgirls have beaten the Roosterettes to make the grand final. Picture Facebook

The Dungowan Cowgirls have book a spot in the grand final after upsetting the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosterettes 16-4 in the league tag preliminary final at Jack Woolaston Oval.

