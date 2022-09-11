The Dungowan Cowgirls have book a spot in the grand final after upsetting the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosterettes 16-4 in the league tag preliminary final at Jack Woolaston Oval.
The Cowgirls led 4-nil at halftime after a tight first half where No 1 Georgia Holcombe scored the only points with a try wide out.
It took the Cowgirls just two minutes into the second half to tear the final open when Horniman scored a brilliant try, scooting clear at halfway and then rounding the fullback.
Emma Carrigan's conversion made it 10-nil, and just four minutes later Phoebe Porter darted through to score another converted try for a 16-nil lead after just six minutes of the second half.
It was a match-winning lead, and while the Roosterettes tried to breach the Cowgirls line they couldn't find a way through until Rebekah Jenkins' wide pass sent Sarah Creighton over in the corner in the 17th minute.
The Cowgirls' defence was strong and disciplined. "It was a really good win," Cowgirls captain-coach Brianna Trickett said.
"Our ball possession was the main thing," she also said, adding: "We minimised our mistakes."
She said the Cowgirls have worked on their ball control and it paid off with the side in control for much of the second half.
Horniman, Sarah Taylor, Carrigan, Porter and Karen Porter all excelled for the Cowgirls with Chloe Shanley running some good lines as well.
Kootingal-Moonbi coach Abby Schmiedel praised the Cowgirls' performance. "They were too good for us today," she said.
