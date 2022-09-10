North Tamworth have set up a must-see grand final against Dungowan after blowing away Moree in the preliminary final at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday.
The 44-18 result kept alive Norths' bid for a record-extending seventh straight premiership - three years after they won their last title: COVID derailed the past two seasons.
The Bears responded brilliantly to their 16-12 major semi-final loss to the Cowboys at Jack Woolaston Oval last Sunday, and will take serious momentum into next Saturday's finale at Dungowan Recreation Reserve after an eight-tries-to-four demolition of Moree.
Three Bears - No 6 Ethan Collins, No 7 Mitchell Sheridan and No 5 Damien Scott - bagged try doubles, while Boars No 13 Brenton Cochrane never stopped trying and was rewarded with two excellent solo tries.
Sheridan said North Tamworth "earnt the right to play a bit of footy" against the Boars.
"We played to our strengths," he said. "Our older boys - Scotty Blanch and [Josh] Schmiedel - they really turned up today and showed why they're leaders."
Norths dominated from the outset, with Blanch - the No 9 and captain - floating across the defence close to the Boars' tryline and firing a bullet ball for Scott to cross in the corner in the fourth minute.
Five minutes later, Collins threw a dummy inside Moree's 10m zone and darted over untouched: 8-0 Bears.
And when veteran Jeremy York - moved from the wing to right centre for the match - found himself in open space inside Moree's half and galloped away to score Norths' third try 13 minutes into the match, Moree were reeling.
But the Boars lifted - with No 3 Joe Wade crashing over out wide in the 24th minute after quick hands inside Norths' 10m area: 14-4 Bears.
Norths' response was brutal. In the 30th minute, Collins bounced up from an attempted tackle inside Moree's 20 and raced over to score. Sheridan converted from in front: 20-4 Bears.
Seven minutes later, veteran second-rower Schmiedel split the defence just inside Moree's half and then produced a massive right step to beat young No 1 Adrian Smith, leaving him on the deck, before linking with Scott just before the tryline. Sheridan converted and the minor premiers led 26-4 at half-time.
And when boom lock Kobe Bone smashed his way over the tryline in the 48th minute and Sheridan added the extras, the Bears led 32-4 and you sensed a Moree comeback win was a bridge too far.
However, back-to-back Moree tries at least made it somewhat interesting for a while. First, Cochrane bamboozled defenders in the 52nd minute.
And then No 4 Brett Wright accepted a lovely long ball to cross in the 58th minute and make it a 32-14 ball game, with Norths down a man after Scott was sin-binned.
But seven minutes later, Sheridan muscled his way over the line and added the extras to quell Moree's fightback.
Sherdian rated Norths' performance an eight out of 10.
"We're playing with confidence now - the boys are happy," he said, adding that Norths had to repeat what they did against Moree - except for 80 minutes - in order to beat Dungowan.
"They're a tough side," he said of the Cowboys. "They've got some good players. They've had the week off - they're well-rested," he said.
NORTH TAMWORTH 44 (Ethan Collins 2, Damien Scott 2, Mitch Sheridan 2, Jeremy York, Kobe Bone tries; Sheridan 6 goals) d MOREE 18 (Brenton Cochrane 2, Brett Wright, Joe Wade tries; Adrian Smith goal)
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
