The Leader is all over Saturday's finals action.
As the region's only live sports blog, our dedicated team will bring you real-time updates from big match-ups.
Advertisement
That includes the men's and women's AFL finals at No 1 Oval.
The action gets under way at noon, when the Bulldogs and the Saints clash in the women's finale.
Read more:
At 2.15pm, the Swans and the Nomads will do battle in the men's finale.
We will also be at Narrabri for the men's preliminary final between the Blue Boars and Pirates. Kick off is 3pm.
At Jack Woolaston Oval, we will be live-scoring the preliminary final between the Bears and the Boars from 2.45pm.
Match reports and galleries will be online today.
Read more:
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.