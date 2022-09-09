The New England Conservatorium of Music in Armidale has received a $958,000 grant from the NSW government.
The funding announcement by NSW Arts Minister Benjamin Franklin at the former Teachers' College building on Friday, came on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's passing in Scotland.
Advertisement
"We were actually talking about whether it was appropriate to continue," Mr Franklin MP said.
"But we felt that if ever there was a sign that we should be here today, it is the piano upstairs."
Britain's longest reigning monarch visited the Teachers' College building with Prince Phillip and Princes Anne in 1970. It is there where a piano that travelled with the Queen Elizabeth II to Australia during her visit in 1954 is today on show.
Following a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, Mr Franklin MP said the funding would go towards upgrades and outreach programs for NECOM.
"I think this is one of the finest, if not the finest conservatorium in NSW," he said.
Read also:
Upgrades to the former Teachers' College building are expected to include acoustic and ventilation improvements to the orchestral rehearsal space.
There will also be audiovisual, digital and lighting upgrades to the building, including enhancing safety features such as access areas for hallways, stairwells, and a new disability access lift.
NECOM spokesperson Sophie Williams said the funding will also allow the conservatorium to increase delivery to regional and remote areas, and to livestream touring programs, workshops and educational activities.
"It's such a game changer for not just the conservatorium but also the 14 community groups that use the building every week," Ms Williams said.
New England MP Adam Marshall was also among about 30 people at the funding announcement today, saying it is a validation of the critically important work NECOM does in the community.
"NECOM is the jewel in our cultural crown," Mr Marshall said.
"Music and culture unlocks so much of what we are, and speaks to who we are and what constitutes us as human beings."
Advertisement
And with that, a quartet of string players including violinists Johanna Fairs-Wu and Eliza Scott, viola player Robert van Gend and cello-playing HSC student Emma Duparas filled the room with the harmonic sounds of Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 by Borodin.
It is a piece that Emma Duparas, who is also a part of the Armidale Youth Orchestra, will be performing for her HSC later this year. She said her family moved from Sydney to Armidale because of the reputation of the conservatorium of music.
"I love the sound of the piece and how all the parts work together, and how Borodin writes for the instruments," Ms Duparas said.
"And he gives the cello a good role in his compositions."
Upcoming at NECOM on October 23 is the highly anticipated New England Sings! where about 900 choral students from schools across New England will pack into Armidale Secondary College, accompanied by an 80-piece orchestra.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.