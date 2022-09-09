The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Music

NSW Minister for Arts Benjamin Franklin announces almost $1m funding for the New England Conservatorium of Music

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Minister for Arts Benjamin Franklin reflects on the life of Queen Elizabeth II who visited Armidale in 1970. Mr Franklin MP was in Armidale on Friday to make a $958k funding announcement for the New England Conservatorium of Music. Video by Rachel Gray

The New England Conservatorium of Music in Armidale has received a $958,000 grant from the NSW government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.