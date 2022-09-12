Share breakfast to see off participants in Variety Adventure Ride

Tamworth set to be the focal point of Variety, the children's charity next major fundraiser when it's six day 1,500km Adventure Ride starts and concludes in Tamworth.
Tamworth Post Office is hosting a breakfast at 7.30am for its 60 participants before The Variety Adventure ride gets off to a roaring start when 42 adventure bikes take off from Fitzroy Street Mall at 8.30am on Sunday 18th September. These spirited participants have raised $60,000 for Variety in preparation for their trip and will also inject $12,000 in tourism dollars into each town they stay along the way including of course, Tamworth.
The six-day motorcycle event departing from Tamworth on Sunday, September 18, will raise $60,000 for Variety kids while also injecting more than $75,000 in tourism dollars into towns they visit along the way.
While the Adventure Riders aged from their 30's to 74 come from far and wide, they share a common passion for supporting Australia's kids in need.
Each and every one of them is committed to raising a minimum of $2,000 to take part in the road trip with funds raised to help Variety - the Children's Charity support children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
Epitomizing the spirit of the event is Miles Kennedy who can lay claim to being both the oldest participant and coming from furthest afield.
Having raised $7,000, the 74-year-old will be driving his Moto Guzzi 850v TT adventure bike 5,000 kilometres from Dunsborough in Western Australia to take part in the event.
The ride also delivers much needed economic benefit into regions through accommodation, meals, fuel and more for the riders.
The 2022 route includes stops in the Lismore/Ballina region, supporting communities rebuilding after devastating flood.
Variety NSW/ACT Motoring and Events Manager, Victor Sheil said riders were preparing their bikes for an incredible adventure.
"The Adventure Ride is not a race or a contest of any kind - it's an adventure exploring the countryside by motorbike," said Sheil.
"Riders do all their fundraising before hitting the road - helping kids and their families who are doing it tough and providing much needed support to regional communities.
"The Variety Adventure Ride also benefits the towns it passes through, with more than $12,000 generally spent on local services and facilities in each town where the group has an overnight stop.
"It's a terrific way to help two groups of people at once - kids and businesses who all deserve a fair go."
Schedule:
Day 1: Sunday 18 Sept: Tamworth - Bundarra - Tenterfield (420km)
Day 2: Monday 19 Sept: Tenterfield - Bonalbo - Casino (267km)
Day 3: Tuesday 20 Sept: Casino - Ballina (167km)
Day 4: Wednesday 21 Sept: Ballina - Coutts Crossing - Glen Innes (371km)
Day 5: Thursday 22 Sept: Glen Innes - Bingara - Armidale (393km)
Day 6: Friday 23 Sept: Armidale - Tamworth (163km)
