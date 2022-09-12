Share breakfast to see off participants in Variety Adventure Ride

Tamworth Post Office is hosting a breakfast at 7.30am for its 60 participants before The Variety Adventure ride gets off to a roaring start when 42 adventure bikes take off from Fitzroy Street Mall at 8.30am on Sunday 18th September. These spirited participants have raised $60,000 for Variety in preparation for their trip and will also inject $12,000 in tourism dollars into each town they stay along the way including of course, Tamworth.