The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Variety Adventure Ride helping sick kids sets off from Tamworth this Sunday

By Newsroom
September 12 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Share breakfast to see off participants in Variety Adventure Ride

Tamworth set to be the focal point of Variety, the children's charity next major fundraiser when it's six day 1,500km Adventure Ride starts and concludes in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.