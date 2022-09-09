BULLETS were "pinging off" the bonnet of a police car as it was led on a dramatic pre-dawn case through Tamworth, a court has heard.
Tyson James Booby, 24, and Joshua Ty Tehoata, 30, fronted Tamworth District Court for a sentencing hearing on Friday.
The two police officers who were pursuing their car when shots were fired towards them were seated in the courtroom.
Crown prosecutor Silas Morrison said it would have been a terrifying experience.
"One of the bullets is said to have glanced off the bonnet of the pursuing police car," he said.
"This was an offence which involved ... multiple bullets being discharged.
"We have bullets pinging off the bonnet of the car, Your Honour."
The court heard Booby had organised to pick up guns from Armidale and was behind the wheel in the early hours of May 15 last year when a police chase was sparked at McDonald's in Tamworth.
His defence solicitor Mark Hobart said although Booby wasn't the "main player" when it came to the shooting, he had the firearms untethered in the vehicle and had organised to get them.
Booby was the driver at the time of the pursuit.
"He was driving in a most dangerous manner," Mr Hobart said.
"Your Honour, these offences are extremely serious."
The court heard Tehoata was the passenger who fired shots from a shortened .22 gun at the police car during the chase.
Mr Morrison submitted the gunfire was an escalation of his behaviour, claiming Tehoata had earlier thrown "missiles" towards the pursuing police vehicle, though he was not charged with that.
Public defender Stuart Bouveng handed up a "powerful" specialist medical report in Tehoata's case.
A medical report was tendered for Booby as well.
Lawyers had also made written submissions.
The court heard details of the traumatic life experiences both Booby and Tehoata had dealt with and the issues they struggled with, including drug use and mental health.
The court heard both had indicated some remorse.
Tehoata and Booby were arrested after the pursuit ended on a Tamworth golf course and have pleaded guilty to a string of charges, including discharging a firearm to resist arrest.
Judge Andrew Coleman will sentence the pair together later this month.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
