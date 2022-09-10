With possibly just two breeding koalas left in Gunnedah, Local Land Services is looking for locals to help them find a future for the iconic species.
Ecologist working with Local Land Services Phil Spark, said it's a desperate situation.
"There could be as few as two koalas left in Gunnedah," he said.
"It's pretty shocking. We've been monitoring about nine sites in close proximity to Gunnedah, and we've only got them in the golf course."
"We're running out of options on the Liverpool Plains, so it's time to see what can be done elsewhere."
Since 2009, Mr Spark said the population on the Liverpool Plains has declined by 86 per cent.
"In April this year we monitored 60 sites and we found another 86 per cent decline. So that's where it's at," he said.
"We really need to spread ourselves out and look further afield because that population, they're all getting old and they're not breeding ... they're buggered," he said.
With the population in such inexorable decline, he said they need local people with detailed knowledge of their area to tell them of other populations.
"And then we'll get out there and do ground surveys of those locations," he said.
"We'll take samples, which will then be sent to the Sydney University Koala Hub so we can get a good handle on the population's health, its size, and its distribution."
However, it's not all doom and gloom, as there have already been sightings of koalas in areas the koalas haven't been seen before according to Mr Spark.
"There have been sightings in the slopes. So that's around the edge of the tablelands and the edge of the plains," he said.
"And we've been getting some really unusual sightings in and around Tamworth, such as on Daruka road, in Moore Creek, Moonbi.
Even more positively, Mr Spark said the sightings have indicated a trend opposite to that of the decline seen on the Liverpool Plains.
"We're thinking that on the slopes they could actually be increasing, and they could actually be healthy," he said.
"But they need to be tested for us to be confident that they are healthy.
"It could turn out that the slopes population is a better population to focus conservation efforts on."
Senior Land Services Officer for Local Land Services Angela Baker, said it's this area they really want locals to help them survey.
"We don't know exactly where the populations are around that slopes region," she said.
"So from Barraba down through the slopes areas to Tamworth.
"We know that people have been seeing them, but it's just a smattering."
Working with Mr Spark, Ms Baker said they want to find some more exact survey sites to focus on.
She said so long as they have some general information from locals, that will be a good starting point.
"What we're looking for citizen scientists to do, is just give us their general sighting. So if they've actually seen a koala, where, and the approximate date," she said.
With breeding season now under way, it's probably the best time for people to see koalas and contribute to the survey, according to Ms Baker.
"They're out cruising around looking for a mate, so they're on the ground a little bit more moving between trees," she said.
"You really need to watch out on the roads because they have zero road sense."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
