"He had to be a good horse to win with the time they went."
That is how leading Queensland trainer and reinsman Grant Dixon summed up the victory of Group 1 winner Leap To Fame in a heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge 3yo Colts and Geldings at Tamworth Paceway on Thursday afternoon.
The race was the second feature at the meeting, with a heat also contested for three-year-old fillies.
Leap To Fame - who won the $200,000 Group1 NSW Derby at Menangle in March - set a new track record of 1.54.3 for 1609 metres - breaking the long-standing open record set by Lexy Can Wait (1.55.1 in 2018).
Leap To Fame also broke Major Bob's record for three-year-old' over the same distance (1.55.3 in 2020).
"I don't worry about track records," Dixon said. "I would have been happier if they went slower."
Leap To Fame was contesting his 19th career start and in doing so secured his 14th win.
"He did a good job in his race and I think he is a better sit-and-sprint horse when we can," Dixon said. "But that wasn't that sort of race that you could do that in."
"My wife Trista and I picked him out at the yearling sales for Kevin and Kay Seymour," added Dixon of the Bettors Delight-Lettucereason three-year-old colt, who looked imposing both on and off the track.
Commencing from the seven barrier, Dixon weaved Leap To Fame through the field, after commencing off the second line, to race up outside the Shawn Grimsey-trained Teddy Disco (Tom Ison).
After a seven-hour float trip from Tamborine in Queensland, it was the first time that Leap To Fame had raced in Tamworth. It was Dixon's Tamworth Paceway debut too.
"I like the little half mile tracks - I think that is what racing is all about," Dixon said.
As the $1.60 race favourite, Leap To Fame proved too strong on the line with a half-head win over Teddy Disco. The second of the Dixon stable runners, Tim's A Trooper (Robbie Morris), was 8.5 metres away in third place.
"He [Leap To Fame] is going to Melbourne for the Derby in October and then back to Sydney and hopefully into the NSW Breeders Challenge Final at Menangle," Dixon said.
Dixon snared a driving double when he guided So Am I to a win in the Nutrien Equine Pace (1980m) for fellow Queensland trainer Shawn Grimsey.
