The Northern Daily Leader

Leap To Fame triumphs on first visit to Tamworth Paceway

By Julie Maughan
September 9 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grant Dixon had a winning debut at Tamworth Paceway. Picture by PeterMac Photography

"He had to be a good horse to win with the time they went."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.