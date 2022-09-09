Adrian Smith is called Bobby.
The Moree Boars fullback, 22, is Group 4's leading point scorer for the 2022 season.
He might also be the lightest fullback in the competition, tipping the scales at 62kg.
However, the jockey-sized number one packs a punch in his boots.
Smith scored 194 points during the regular season and then added to that tally last Saturday when he scored a try and booted five goals in a muddy 30-14 win over Kootingal-Moonbi in the minor semi-final at Kootingal.
On Saturday the brilliant young fullback will be hoping to kick the Boars into a grand final when they meet the Bears in the preliminary final at Jack Woolaston Oval.
A Queenslander by birth, Smith moved to Moree with his family when he was just three years of age.
"Been there ever since," he told Group 4 Media after last Saturday's 16-point win at Kootingal Recreation Reserve.
He's played for the Boars since his junior days and was part of their under-18 side who made the Group 19 grand final, only to be beaten by Tingha.
"It's been a good season," he said of the 194-point effort.
"The try and five goals (against Kooty) were great but it was a team effort, he added. "The boys lifted in the second half. That was great."
Life is good for Smith. He's a youth worker for the Moree Shae Academy. "Just started, love it," he said.
What better role model could the youth have than Bobby.
He's a young father too. He and partner Shanika have one-year-old Archie, who was there last weekend to see his father and the Boars win their way into a preliminary final.
Ahead of the preliminary final, injured Moree captain-coach Ben Williams named William Hammond at five-eighth in place of the unavailable Jamie Sampson.
Sampson is the best man at a wedding on Saturday. He's been in sparkling form over the past six weeks and will be a huge loss.
But Hammond excelled in Moree's second-grade major semi-final win over North Tamworth.
"The bloke replacing him (Sampson) is a very good footballer," said Moree Boars president Todd Mitchell.
"He's been up playing in Lismore. Came back this year but still commutes between here and Lismore.
"He can play lock, five-eighth and halfback, a very smart player. He played first grade earlier this year against Boggabri and got our three points in the player best and fairest."
The winner of Saturday's match plays Dungowan in the September 17 grand final at the Dungowan Recreation Reserve.
Meanwhile, North Tamworth coach Paul Boyce believes his side is ready to repel the "dangerous" Boars.
The two first-grade sides are level in the head-to-head meetings this year, with one win apiece.
The Bears beat Moree 32-22 in round eight at Jack Woolaston Oval but lost 32-20 to Moree at Boughton Oval in round 17.
"We know Moree are a dangerous side," Boyce said. "We've got to match their intensity and enthusiasm. It's do or die for us."
"Moree are a really tough side and we know our backs are against the wall.
"Everyone has written us off. Everyone thinks it will be a Dungowan-Moree grand final but I'm really confident we will be able to do the job."
MOREE: 1 Adrian Smith, 2 Jason Saunders, 3 Joe Wade, 4 Brett Wright, 5 Joven Raveneau, 6 William Hammond, 7 Michael Watton, 8 Marshall Barker, 9 Zac Sampson, 10 Luke Hetherington, 11 Aaron Robinson, 12 Brent McDonald, 13 Brenton Cochrane, 14 Cameron Rodgers, 15 Holt Cubis, 16 Chad Banks, 17 Hayden Wiblen. Coach: Ben Williams.
NORTH TAMWORTH: 1 Yirripi Jaffer-Williams, 2 Ashton Constable, 3 Misaele Vakacegu, 4 Jared Edwards, 5 Jeremy York, 6 Ethan Collins, 7 Mitch Sheridan, 8 Jake McManus, 9 Scott Blanch (capt), 10 Ben Jarvis, 11 Josh Schmiedel (vc), 12 JakVost, 13 Kobe Bone, 14 Liam Ball, 15 Jake Bennett, 17 James Cooper, 18 Tevita Cegunaivalu. Coach: Paul Boyce.
