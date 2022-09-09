Tamworth locals have expressed their sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Many talked about her legacy and how they regarded Queen Elizabeth II as a model leader.
Karen Blisscook said she was devastated when she heard the news.
"She has been such an iconic leader in our world today," she told the Leader.
"She was so measured, but also someone who knew how to have a bit of fun."
Dennis Moran said the Queen was tireless and really set a standard for other leaders to follow.
"Marvellous lady who held herself in grace and worked from daylight to dusk for her entire life," he said.
"It'd be a nice thing if some of our other world leaders could take a leaf out of her book and handle their countries in the same way," she said.
Rod Artlett said the Queen had a presence that really drew people to her as a leader.
"She had strength and she was nice ... a very beautiful lady," he said.
"And that's what made her so popular."
For Wally Abid, the Queen's passing was a shock, as he found out only when asked what he thought of her passing.
Mr Abid took some time to reflect with the Leader on the surprise and his immediate sadness on hearing the news.
"I saw in the news yesterday she was ok. The doctors said she was alright," he said.
"But today when I hear that [her passing] from you, I'm really sad ... I can only say 'god be with her'."
Others spoke in a more republican vein, expressing respect but remaining relatively unperturbed.
Dan Daley, who spoke of himself as a republican, said that for him it's really just "business as usual until the next royal scandal, I think".
"I'm a republican, so I'm not a fan of the monarchy ... but I have a lot of respect for her," he said.
Despite the occasional dissent in the community, some spoke very directly about how the Queen was a unifying force.
Jennifer Lowe said she brought people together.
"I think she brought the Commonwealth together," she said.
"And I wonder about how the monarchy will continue after her passing because she's been with us for a very long time."
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb was in the same mournful mood as many others, saying the Queen was loved by many in the community.
"Really, on behalf of our community and the whole regional community, we're mourning today and we send our condolences to King Charles III and the rest of the royal family," he said.
"It's a very sad day for them.
He said watching the news last night, it was something he was prepared for, but it's still a very sad day.
"We obviously knew last night that things weren't great ... to wake up this morning and find out that Her Majesty had passed on was very, very sad," he said.
Cr Webb also spoke with fondness about the Queen's visit to Tamworth in 1977, when she opened the council headquarters at Ray Walsh House.
"And many of the community that are around here today would remember that," he said.
Tamworth Historical Society's Mike Cashman said there was huge fanfare for the visit.
He recalled the grand spectacle which led up to the opening of Ray Walsh House.
"The Queen had a 24 mounted escort along Peel Street," he said.
"Twelve rode in front of the Queen's vehicle, 10 behind, with the Commander and Deputy riding with drawn swords on either side of the vehicle."
Despite not being there himself, Mr Cashman said he was pleased to have seen her in Newcastle when she was then 28.
"I was a 10 year old pupil at Hamilton Primary School. This 1954 visit was the first to Australia by a reigning monarch," he said.
Locals wishing to leave their condolences can do so here.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
