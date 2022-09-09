Two years after leading Tamworth to third grade premiership glory, Ben Coombes is preparing to again run out onto the grand final stage, and for possibly one last time in the black and white he has worn since he was a teenager.
The Magpies' second grade co-vice-captain has indicated Saturday's New England decider against St Albert's will likely be it for him.
"I'm pretty keen to to get out there and do it. I'm pretty sure it's gonna be my last run around, for a little while anyway," Coombes said.
"It's getting harder and harder on a Sunday, it takes me until about Wednesday to be good again."
The 32-year-old had last season off - playing the odd game when they needed him - but only really intended that as a bit of a break. He wasn't ready to hang up the boots for good, as a text message from second grade coach Damian Henry only affirmed.
"Damo sent me a message this year to tell me I was too young to give it away," the centre recalled.
"He hit something."
One of a "couple" of stalwarts potentially finishing up, he said it is a bit of extra motivation, along with the memories of two years ago.
A junior premiership winner with the Magpies, third grade's triumph was his first-ever senior premiership. He then saw good minutes off the bench for second grade as they made it a double for the club.
"It was a pretty good day a couple of years ago so hopefully we can do it again," he said.
The scenario facing second grade on Saturday is pretty similar. Like the Harbour Knights were then, Albies are undefeated.
The students have comprehensively had the Magpies' measure this season with the closest they have got to them 45 points.
But, as Coombes pointed out, they haven't yet played them at full strength. They also seem to be hitting form at the right time.
"We've certainly hit our stride," he said.
"The last few weeks we've been playing well together and clicking, and game plan's we've probably nailed that."
"We're definitely positive going into tomorrow and I think we're a good shot."
One thing they will need to do though is start well.
"I think both second halves against them we've played quite well but they've pretty much blown us out of the water early," Coombes said.
"That's something we've spoken about, that we need to start strong."
The second grade game kicks off at 12.10pm
