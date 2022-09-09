REFITTING, renting and relocating will cost Tamworth Regional Council more than $2 million during the next three years.
The council is expected to fork out $2,352,330 to cover the costs of relocating staff out of the asbestos-riddled Ray Walsh House and rehoming them into council owned and commercial buildings.
Council staff will be relocated to Parry House, Peel House, the Lands Building, the old Northern Daily Leader Building, the old Roberts and Morrow office, the Tamworth Sports Dome and 474 Peel Street.
Approximately 60 per cent of staff will be housed in council-owned facilities and 120 staff will occupy commercial buildings.
During the next three years council will pay $1,116,607 in rent for the commercial buildings. Renting just three storeys of the old Northern Daily Leader building is expected to be more than half a million dollars of that figure.
This financial year rent will set council back $304,478, $399,393 the next, and $412,736 the year after.
Building works, which include all costs to make the premises fit for purpose, are expected to cost council $443,620 for commercial buildings and $896,000 for council buildings.
Furnishing commercial buildings is expected to cost $538,851 and $357,252 for council facilities.
The relocation and reuse of existing furniture where possible has been taken into consideration.
The fit out of council owned buildings has been advised by local contractor Formline, with the hope enhancing the value of the buildings would attract future commercial tenants once council staff have relocated back to Ray Walsh House.
The bill for building works and furniture costs is expected to be funded by $500,000 from council's water and sewer fund, and $1,735,723 from the general fund.
Council will fund the unbudgeted relocation costs from this financial year through increasing interest rates, the ending of services at Ray Walsh House, additional rate income from the variation granted to council by IPART in June, and emergency funds.
The project management of the asbestos removal and refurbishment of Ray Walsh House has been appointed to Public Works from the Department of Regional NSW on council's behalf.
Tamworth Regional Council was contacted for comment.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
