The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council to spend $2,352,330 to refit, rent and relocate staff out of Ray Walsh House

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 9 2022 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cost of relocating staff out of Ray Walsh House has tallied up to more than $2 million. Picture file

REFITTING, renting and relocating will cost Tamworth Regional Council more than $2 million during the next three years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.