THERE are people all over the world who started their religious life in Tamworth City Uniting Church, lay preacher Peter Battle said.
The church is celebrating its 150th year, and chairperson of the church council Mr Battle said it's the oldest to still conduct services in the same building.
"But we're not a backward looking church, we're a church with a future we believe," he said.
On Monday June 4 1860, the Reverend W. T. Mayne of the Maitland District attended a discussion on the building of a church in a private home on Peel Street.
"[...] Do something worthwhile, to erect such a place as would be an ornament to the town, a credit to the Wesleyan connection and worthy of acceptance of Him, for whose worship and glory it would be built," the Reverend said.
The foundation stone was laid in 1871 and a year later the church was opened on September 9.
It became a Uniting Church in 1977 when it combined with St Andrew's Presbyterian.
The church has stayed strong through pressure to adapt and rebuild, he said.
"We're keeping this church because we feel it has a good relationship with the community," he said.
"It has a great deal of memories for all of us I suppose in activities and things that have happened over the years."
The congregation has diminished due to COVID, with 50 or 60 people coming to services in the building from 80 and 90 three years ago.
"That's going to take a while to change some people's perceptions I think of communities really, but we're still active and developing in different ways."
Playgroup Stepping Stones, children's group Rainbow Cottage, and the op shop on Darling Street are some of the activities the church is central to.
The church hopes 150 is an indication of the attendees at the anniversary service to be held Sunday September 25.
Moderator of NSW Uniting Church Reverend Simon Hansford will be preaching at 10am, followed by various displays of history, with a lunch provided at midday.
