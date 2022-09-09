The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Natasha Beth Darcy to be sentenced in Dubbo court for offering cash for lies ahead of trial for murdering Walcha's Mathew Dunbar

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 9 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Beth Darcy.

THE WOMAN dubbed the Widow of Walcha was set to be sentenced this month for her last-ditch attempt to get away with murder, but the case has now been moved out of Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.