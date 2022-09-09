THE WOMAN dubbed the Widow of Walcha was set to be sentenced this month for her last-ditch attempt to get away with murder, but the case has now been moved out of Tamworth.
Natasha Beth Darcy is behind bars for at least 25 more years for murder, but will front sentencing after pleading guilty to acting with intent to pervert the course of justice.
Advertisement
The 47-year-old did not appear in Tamworth District Court this week when Judge Andrew Coleman confirmed the case would be relocated after a defence application.
"The matter will be transferred to the district court at Dubbo," Judge Coleman said.
"The Crown had agreed to it."
Darcy's matter was listed in that court in the coming days for a sentencing date to be set.
"I'm grateful to the court for considering our application," defence solicitor Tracey Randall said.
Darcy was jailed in February for 40 years for sedating and gassing her Walcha sheep grazier partner Mathew Dunbar in 2017 for his money.
Tamworth detectives charged Darcy with acting with intent to pervert the course of justice after her 10-week NSW Supreme Court trial, where it was revealed she wrote to a school friend in the months before what was, at the time, her upcoming murder trial.
Agreed facts show she offered the friend $20,000 or "as much as you need" for a false statement.
Darcy wrote she had been watching an episode of Frasier where a character asked another to lie in court because the opposition was using dirty tactics, but it raised a moral dilemma.
READ ALSO:
"It got me thinking that if only I could ask somebody to say that Mathew told them he was planning his suicide, maybe a few or several days before he passed," she wrote.
"I'm going to make you a proposition and see if you can be the one to help me."
Darcy wrote a list of details she thought would be sufficient, asking the woman to tell police she spoke to Mr Dunbar for about 40 minutes and that he had said he was planning his suicide and had been researching methods.
Darcy wrote that all the detectives had on her were extensive web searches and that once someone confirmed Mr Dunbar had been planning suicide, "they have nothing".
She added that friendship was the most important thing and there was no pressure to agree.
That first letter was written in early January 2020 - just months ahead of Darcy's original trial date before it was delayed for COVID - and was followed by a second letter later that month.
Advertisement
In that note, Darcy wrote she was reminded of a "funny saying" which she recalled went something like "if you've ever been in trouble I won't be there to support you, 'cause I'll be next to you helping you hide the body".
The woman received both letters but never replied or spoke about them with Darcy.
She remained tight-lipped on the letters for more than a year but phoned the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, after she saw in the media that Darcy's murder trial had started.
She gave evidence in the trial, which ran for 10 weeks in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney last year.
Both letters were tendered to the court at the time and their confronting contents were reported on.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.