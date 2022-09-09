IT'S the "end of an era", but country women have vowed to carry on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
Quirindi's Country Women's Association secretary Colleen Wills remembers lining the streets of Newcastle to wave to her majesty on her coronation visit to the country.
Advertisement
"She put everybody at ease when they visited her," she said.
Guided by the motto 'Honour to God, loyalty to the throne', Ms Wills said the Queen had inspired the work of the association.
"I think she's just a magnificent example for women, world leader and everyone," she said.
READ ALSO:
"I just hope people follow her leadership and her giving of service to the people."
The Quirinidi branch of the CWA celebrated the Queen's platinum jubilee in June with a high tea.
The celebration came just a month after some members of the CWA called to change their pledge, and cut ties with the monarchy, at the association's 100th anniversary national conference.
Ms Wills said talks about becoming a republic should not be rushed into.
"Firstly we should let the lady die in peace," she said.
"I think if you had a love for the Queen you'd want to see the monarchy maintained.
"I just hope that Charles is given the chance to prove himself."
A minute of silence will be held at the branch meeting on Tuesday to celebrate the monarch's service.
Ms Wills said she hoped the Queen would be remembered as a "gracious servant of the people".
"We need people today who are there not just for themselves but are there for the people, that's the big issue," she said.
"She was selfless."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.