Gunnedah coach Jakob Vearing believes if they "bring all their cards to the table" they will take some stopping to claim a second straight AFL North West women's flag.
The Poochettes will take on the Inverell Saints in Tamworth on Saturday to be crowned the 2022 champions.
They have again been the dominant team in the competition, a draw against their grand final combatants their only blemish, and are coming off a 36-point victory two weeks ago in the major semi-final.
"If they bring all their cards to the table, I really don't think there's a team that can stop them," Vearing said, reflecting that the two really close tussles they have had with the Saints they were "missing a lot of key players".
Their second grand final in three seasons, the new first-time father said the feeling is really good ahead of Saturday.
"They know they've got all the pieces of the puzzle and have just got to put it together, and are just really really keen to have the opportunity that they do," he said.
"This is why you play footy, so they're super excited."
In saying that, for him taking over the coaching role this season, it wasn't really about "achieving ultimate success".
"The girls just wanted to sort of reinvent the brand of football they played and I guess learn the game to the highest extent and they've achieved that," Vearing said.
"And also sort of built up and developed a lot of really talented first year players that have sort of stepped into the void of a lot of experienced players that left. So getting to the grand final's just an added bonus to the year they've had."
He highlighted their "continuous team bond" and commitment and dedication as key to their success.
"It's been a pretty rough draw this year where we've had a lot of weeks where we've haven't been able to play football, sometimes even consecutively," he said.
"And at every single point the girls didn't really take it as a holiday day. They made every effort to either play an inter-club game, get some people around from other places to play, or even executed team bonding and exercise weekends."
He recalled one weekend they put together their own "Amazing Race".
Intended to be 15km, it turned into a "20km slog".
"I never really thought in the midst of cryptic clues that that could create difficulties," he joked, adding that he "wasn't a very popular coach at the end of the day".
But in time they came to forgive him, and see it as a "really really good day for development for them."
"A lot of them haven't really been pushed mentally and physically like that before so I think it was a really good exercise for them," he said.
The finale will get underway at 12pm.
