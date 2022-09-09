The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Greg Guider and Katrina Telfer reflect on meeting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Tamworth in 1977 as Oxley High School students

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley High School captain Greg Guider watches on as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip meet Tamworth students in 1977. Picture by the Leader

THERE WAS a buzz in the air when students lined up to meet Queen Elizabeth II in Tamworth in 1977 - the only monarch they've ever known.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.