Alex Franklin's affinity with Pirates was cemented long before he swapped the city for the country music capital.
The Northern Beaches native forged a strong friendship with Collins brothers Andrew, Tim and Sam, and Damian Reti, while playing alongside them at Manly.
Advertisement
So when he and wife Shannon decided they wanted to get out of the city and moved to Tamworth about two years ago, it was only natural that he would find his way to Pirates.
He didn't play last year, but with Sam (Collins) taking on a co-coaching role with second grade it gave them a bit more persuasive power to convince him to pull on the black and gold.
"He said come and play and so I thought I'd scrape off the boots and have a go," Franklin said.
Eight years since the 30-year-old had last played rugby, and about five since he'd played any footy at all - he had a brief stint in league - he thought he'd just be running around in second grade.
But as Pirates co-coaches Mick Squires, Evan Kellow and Doug Biffin searched for their best options on the wing Franklin found himself starting for first grade in the final game of the first round.
And there he has remained.
While he joked that "they must be desperate for numbers", the former Marlin has been a strong presence outwide, and will at Narrabri on Saturday line up on the left wing as Pirates tackle the Blue Boars for the remaining spot in the grand final.
They have made just one change from the side that defeated Inverell in the minor semi-final to keep their quest for five straight premierships alive, with Ryan Witherdin coming onto the right wing for Luke Johnstone.
A long way from the sand and waves Franklin grew up around, the decision to move to Tamworth was, he said, "a pretty easy" one.
"We'd just had a kid (Rylee) and we thought instead of living in an apartment down in Sydney somewhere we'd like to buy a house and set some roots down," he said.
Tamworth seemed a pretty logical choice.
He had good friends up here, and knew the city pretty well - he usually came up "six or seven times a year" to visit them. He also likes to consider himself "part country", recalling how, down in Sydney, he and his mates would often "sit there and listen to country music".
Advertisement
It was also a chance for Shannon to get back to her country roots.
"She's from Nebraska (US), so she's a country girl and it fit her lifestyle nicely," Franklin said.
The two met - of all places - the Nashville Country Music Festival when he was holidaying over there, incidentally with a couple of the Pirates boys.
"It was a love at first sight sort of thing," he recalled.
"We met there and then did some long distance and then she moved here."
Advertisement
PRELIMINARY FINAL
Dangar Park Narrabri - kick-off 3pm
NARRABRI: 1. Sam Spanton, 2. Will Turner, 3. Will Ciesiolka, 4. Sam Knight, 5. Daniel Kah,l 6. Jack Maunder, 7. Hamish Moore, 8. Linton Grumley, 9. Tom Nolan, 10. Morgan Jones, 11. Felix Johnson, 12. Jacob Nichols, 13. Will McDonnell (c), 14. Toby Knight, 15. Jydon Hill, 16. Mitch Crieghton, 17. Tom Cameron, 18. Hamish Nolan, 19. Angus Turner, 20. Toby Keys, 21. Jake Packer, 22. Nick Anderson, 23. James Baker
PIRATES: 1 Michael Purtle, 2 Timothy Collins, Andrew Collins, 4 Andrew Wynne, 5 Mitchell Mack, 6 Nicholas McCrohon, 7 Toby Maslen, 8 Conrad Starr (c), 9 Jackson Sharpe, 10 Jayden Kitchener-Waters, 11 Alexander Franklin, 12 Brendan Rixon, 13 Damian Reti, 14 Ryan Witherdin, 15 Sam Collett, 16 Jioji Cackaka, 19 Jye Taggart
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.