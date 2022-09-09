Riley Russell's path to OVA can be traced to his attendance at the 2018 Barraba Cup.
For it was there that the Novocastrian spotted someone who changed his life. In June, Russell and Jessie Collyer welcomed their first child together.
Harry was born some 18 months after Russell moved to Tamworth to be with Collyer, who went to Barraba Central School and then McCarthy Catholic College.
And at Riverside on Saturday, the former Valentine Phoenix first-grader will line up for OVA in the major semi-final against Moore Creek.
A win would extend Mushies' undefeated streak to an incredible 46 games, dating back to round one in 2020, and position them for a shot at back-to-back premierships in the September 24 grand final.
"My parents are from Barraba [originally], so we go out there a fair bit," said Russell, a 26-year-old carpenter. "And went out to the races there one year and met Jessie - and yeah, here we are."
At the time, Jessie - a veterinarian nurse - was living on a property located between Barraba and Bingara. The couple initially did the "hard yards" of a long-distance relationship, Russell said.
"It was pretty easy to fit in and find work and settle into Tamworth," he said, adding that fatherhood is "awesome".
Collyer has a daughter from a previous relationship. Ruby is seven years old.
Russell said OVA had "done everything" they could to prepare for Saturday's clash against a Mountain Goats side who drew 2-2 with them this season.
"We'll try and keep our run going," said the left back-cum-left midfielder.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
