Our memories of the Queen: when Queen Elizabeth ll visited Tamworth

The year was 1977 and Queen Elizabeth II visited Tamworth as part of her silver jubilee tour.
She was greeted by a sea of faces, with school children and senior community members welcoming her.
Seven years before the Queen visited Armidale, with Prince Philip and Princess Anne, when she was touring Australia to mark 200 years since Captain Cook chartered the east coast.
The Queen was the first British monarch in history to celebrate her platinum jubilee. Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years.
She overtook her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria as the country's longest reigning monarch in September 2015, passing her ancestor's 63 years and 216 days.
"Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception," she remarked at the time.
The Queen became the world's longest-reigning living monarch in October 2016 when the previous record-holder, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, of Thailand, died after ruling for 70 years.
But she is not the world's longest-reigning monarch ever: King Sobhuza II of Swaziland, who died in 1982, holds this title. He was just four months old when he became king and ruled for 82 years and 253 days.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Across the globe there has been an outpouring of grief.
