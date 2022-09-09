Perhaps it was inevitable that Jake Cosgrove ended up living in the North West.
Countless people have left the region over the years in order to sample life outside the bubble of their birth, only to return to the comforting embrace of their roots.
One such person is Cosgrove's Werris Creek-raised father, Brett - whose decision to return to the region, after living in Queensland, resulted in an ongoing, profound experience for his youngest son.
At No 1 Oval on Saturday, the 16-year-old will play for the Swans in a highly anticipated grand final against the Nomads.
In his first full season of senior men's football, the Quirindi High year 11 student and Tamworth Roosters graduate has emerged as one of the competition's most exciting prospects.
Confirmation of that came this week when he was named AFL North West's Rising Star for 2022.
"It's good to win," the half-forward flanker said of the award. "But I just go out and play footy."
Cosgrove played rugby league in the Central Queensland port city of Gladstone, before taking up Aussie Rules when he and his mother moved to Mansfield in Victoria.
He was in year eight at school when he joined his father in Quirindi.
"Still a Queenslander," he said.
Cosgrove has slotted seamlessly into the Swans' lineup.
"It's great," he said of his footy experience this season. "The boys are so welcoming, and made me feel so much better about my football."
The grand final, he said, was the biggest match of his career "by a long way".
"I reckon we'll get over the line," he said of the showpiece clash, adding that the Swans did not need to change a thing for the contest. "Just keep doing what we've been doing."
On Saturday, the Swans will attempt to win their first flag since 2009.
The 13-year premiership drought included a number of particularly difficult years, before a finals appearance in 2019 led to a grand final loss to Gunnedah in 2020 and continued good form the past two seasons.
The side's minor premiership triumph this season was their first since 2006. They are favourites to win this weekend, but only just. Cosgrove said the Nomads had plenty of speed and were "smart with the footy".
It will be the teen's second high-profile finale this year; in February, he was part of Quirindi's loss to Narrabri in the Connelly Cup final. He is a top-order batsman.
"I love sport - hate sitting around," the keen angler said.
Swans president Josh McKenzie said Cosgrove was "a superb young man, who lives and breathes his football".
"He is well loved within the club for his respectful and polite nature, commitment and effort at training and in games, spectacular marks and sharp sense of goal," McKenzie said.
