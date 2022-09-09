Sarah Creighton is enjoying a first in her relationship with one of Group 4's most distinguished players.
When the 38-year-old Roosterette runs out in Saturday's preliminary final against the Cowgirls at Jack Woolaston Oval, her partner, Chris Hunt, will be sideline cheering her on.
Advertisement
Despite years of league tag experience across multiple clubs, this is the first year Creighton has featured in a finals series.
Read also:
Hunt, on the other hand, has played in numerous finals series - but not in 2022: his Narrabri Blues finished in sixth place.
"He'll be watching me in finals for once this year," Creighton said. "Usually it's the other way around."
She added: "He gives me a few tips every now and again. And I can hear him on the sideline, shouting out a few things."
The couple have been together for almost two decades, and have had three children.
Creighton is an Aboriginal health worker at Hunter New England Health. With Hunt, she had previously operated Az Fit Az Training.
"It's sort of something that came up, and I decided to have a go at it," she said of the health-worker job. "It's still along the lines of health - just a different aspect of it."
The Bearettes beat the Roosterettes 22-4 in last week's major semi-final, with the winner of the Roosterettes-Cowgirls clash to meet the Bearettes in the grand final at Dungowan on Saturday week.
"We beat Dungowan the last time we played them," Creighton said. "I think it can be done again."
The Tamworthian's daughter Rhiannah turns 16 in December, making her eligible to play league tag next year.
"So I'm hoping I can get a season in with her next year," Creighton said.
Roosterettes co-coach Jeff Faint said Creighton was an "elder stateman" of the side - "an integral cog" who "provides leadership, as well as game and life experience to our younger members".
"She's inspiring with her actions, and has stepped up as our lead motivational speaker as of late," he added.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.