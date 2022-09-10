AN escape room cross live theatre experience will leave audiences feeling haunted as they exercise the spirits from Tamworth's historic Calala Cottage.
The brains behind 'The Haunting', will bring the immersive play to Tamworth for the first time, in a bid to keep crowds entertained and with their thinking caps on.
Play write, director and actor in the show Emily McKendry said the play would have something for everyone, with "scares", "laughs" and "touching moments" incorporated into the story line.
"The audience is met by this really eccentric priest and their job is to exercise the house of the spirits that are haunting it," she said.
"But to do that, they first have to figure out why the house is being haunted."
Encouraging the audience to interact with characters and help bring the show to its conclusion was a top priority when writing the show.
"After the pandemic a lot of people were stuck at home ... looking at screens and didn't really involve themselves in the stories very much," Ms McKendry said.
"We really wanted to create an experience where people could physically be involved."
From Friday September 16 until Sunday September 18 there will be eight shows over the three days at Calala Cottage.
Hailing from Taree, but now living in Sydney, Ms McKendry said she was excited to be bringing the show to regional locations.
"I think it's really important to keep as much of the arts community alive outside of the big cities as possible."
The cast will also visit Armidale to host the outdoor after dark show 'To Hunt a Killer' in the Armidale Arboretum.
The audience will take off into the night in pursuit of a jail escapee, who happens to be the state's most ruthless killer, armed only with a torch.
Local volunteers are called to comb through the corners of the darkened neighbourhood as part of eight shows from Friday September 23 until Sunday September 25.
Click here to purchase tickets to the shows.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
