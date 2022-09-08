The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Taste Tamworth will begin with Sweet Street, Taste of Sunset, and Long Lunch and don't forget the Kootingal Art Exhibition and Sale and Quirindi Show

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated September 8 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Menvell with his wood fired oven ready to load for the weekend. Picture by Peter Hardin

Spring has set the stage for a big weekend of events across the city and beyond.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.