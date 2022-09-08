Spring has set the stage for a big weekend of events across the city and beyond.
Taste Tamworth launches with Sweet Street, A Taste of Sunset, and the Long Lunch filling the weekend to the brim.
The Long Lunch is already fully booked, but A taste of Sunset still has space for a few extra mouths and Sweet Street is open to everyone in Fitzroy Street Plaza on Saturday afternoon.
Events officer for Tamworth Regional Council Melissa Millsteed, said while there's expected to be a bit of rain over the weekend, Sweet Street seems like it will be bustling.
"We've had a lot of interest, all the pages are going nuts and we're expecting a couple of thousand," she said.
There will be 15 different stalls located down at the Fitzroy Plaza between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday.
Ms Millsteed said it'll be a bit of a rush for a sugar rush, with plenty of people hanging around the area thanks to the AFL grand final being played at No.1 oval.
"Entry is free and people can expect ice cream, cakes, doughnuts, all sorts of sweets," she said.
"It kicks things off as the first thing, with Taste of Sunset following on."
Taste of Sunset will be running over at Kitty Crawford Estate on Saturday night from 5pm to 8:30pm.
Owner of Kitty Crawford Estate Graham Manvell, said they'll be focusing on showcasing local produce, with a bounty of beef and lamb amongst other dishes.
"We grow buffalo and lambs and dexter beef etc, and the whole menu will be designed around that for the event," he said.
"And we'll have some Brazilian desserts because my son-in-law is a Brazilian."
Sunday will see the Long Lunch take place from 12:30pm until 4pm, if people haven't already had their fill.
The lunch will be held at the Pavillion Function Centre with produce again coming from Mr Manvell, as well as another local chef, Ben Davies.
For art lovers, the Kootingal Art Exhibition and Sale kicks off with opening night on Friday. It's open to the public from 10am until 4pm on Saturday and 10am until 3pm on Sunday. Cost of entry is $5 per person. Morning and afternoon tea and light lunches can be purchased
Coordinator Lee Rodgers said they've got a new kind of show for local art enthusiasts, with a whole new section.
"This time we've put in a new section called 'mixed-media' or 'contemporary' artwork," she said.
"There we've got pen and watercolour, then watercolour that's had other sorts of overlays, which is a very different way of creating surface texture."
History buffs won't be disappointed either. The Calala Cottage Spring Fair with sheep shearing, wood turning and much more is on Sunday September 11 from 9:30am until 2pm at Calala Cottage, 142 Denison Street.
If you up for more of an adrenaline rush, the Quirindi Show could be more up your (sideshow) alley.
The show opens Friday after lunch and admission is free for the afternoon.
On Saturday, gates will open at 9am. An adult ticket will cost $25, for pensioners $15, children aged between 10 and 17 will be charged $10. Admission will also include a ticket into the PBR that night.
Admission to the show will be free on Sunday with gates opening at 9am.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
