SERVICES offering support were out in droves on Thursday to check in with how locals were travelling.
As part of national R U OK? Day organisations looking out for mental health and wellbeing flocked to Fitzroy Plaza to ask Tamworthians that very question - "are you ok?"
Centacare manager of family, wellbeing and justice services Kourtney Orman said the annual day marked a call to action for the community.
"You don't need to be a professional to have these conversations," she said.
Between COVID-19 lockdowns and cost of living pressures, Ms Orman said it had been a tough few years for locals.
"Now it's more important than ever for people to have these conversations and check in," she said.
Organisations specialising in mental health, culture, connection and child protection lined the CBD street.
"That can sometimes be the hard thing, navigating the supports that are around," Ms Orman said.
"Sessions like today can help people figure out what is out there and how they can access that support."
Kim Sampson from Tamworth and Armidale Aboriginal Children's Service said she thought the attention around events like R U OK? Day were driving down the number of kids going into foster care.
"They've declined over the years," she said.
"More days like R U OK? Would be good."
Eedi Nigro from the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Lands Council said the annual day was key in supporting her "mob".
Ms Nigro works as a team leader for the council's opportunity hub which helps Aboriginal youth with wellbeing, career planning and social and emotional wellbeing.
"We help them seek tertiary education, employment and we run different programs in schools," she said.
"It gives them a sense of belonging, they're more connected to their culture and their community."
Cafes also got involved in the celebrations, offering coffee enthusiasts a free cuppa and a chat.
Prue Russ from Teamo said the cafe asked their customers to put away their wallets and pay by asking someone else if they were ok.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
