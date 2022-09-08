THE TEAM of 25 riders cycling from Inverell to Newcastle in five days hold on to the reason they threw their helmet in the ring when they get tired.
"There's times when we just want to get off," Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Newcastle and Tamworth CEO Ross Bingham said.
"But I think the thing is that the families go through a lot at Ronald McDonald House.
"So we try to use that as motivation to keep going and push through."
Alison Gallagher stayed at Ronald McDonald House in Newcastle after she was rushed away from home before giving birth.
"It's hard to know if I would have survived without the support from them," she said.
"It's not just a place to stay."
Huxley Gallagher is still on oxygen support because he was born 10 weeks too early.
Ronald McDonald house gave her two older sons a place close by to visit her.
"Financially, it was a huge help to us," she said.
"We wouldn't have been able to do it otherwise."
The ride is the 18th annual event and will raise $200,000 to provide more than 1,400 nights of accommodation for families in need.
On Wednesday September 7, riders departed from Armidale and were greeted by friendly faces at RMHC Tamworth.
"The whole idea of the ride is to connect people that you care about, to the cause you care about," Mr Bingham said.
The riders each raise between $2,000 and $21,000 of vital funding. Mr Bingham said 75 per cent of what it costs to run the organisation comes from fundraising.
"We want Ronald McDonald House to be a nice place for people to come to," he said.
"Not just an adequate place.
"The difference between adequate and nice, is fundraising."
Mr Bingham said the event boosts camaraderie between the typically male riders.
He said it has a positive influence on their physical and mental health.
"We don't tend to talk to each other very much, but when we're on the bike for six hours a day, that's all we do," he said.
"After five, six hour rides, 30 hours together, you've covered a fair bit of ground."
Due to COVID this year is the first time it's operated back to normal since 2019.
The original ride in 2005 was set up to build an extension on Newcastle House and to build Tamworth house.
The riders will roll into Newcastle on Saturday.
"You get a big kick out of it at the end," Mr Bingham said
"When we ride back to the Ronald McDonald House from Newcastle, see all our families, and it just reminds you how lucky you are."
Donate at rideforsickkids.org.au.
