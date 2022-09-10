HIGH SCHOOL teacher Emma Pleffer reckons her small country school could rival any.
The born and bred Bingara girl doesn't travel to Sydney very often, but made an exception for a ceremony at Sydney Town Hall honouring her for excellence in teaching.
The 2022 Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence acknowledged students, teachers and parents for their outstanding service to public education.
She was nominated for her passion for rural education by her colleagues at Bingara Central School.
"The fact that they wanted to nominate me and then ending up winning the award - it's amazing," Ms Pleffer said.
"I'm not one to enjoy the attention, but it's nice that people see what you're doing and appreciate it."
She teaches English and HSIE to years seven to 12, however she said teachers in a central school wear many different hats.
Year advisor, SRC coordinator, girls supervisor, member of the learning and support team are some of her duties outside of teaching.
"There's so much more than just your subject when it comes to supporting students," she said.
She thought she wanted to be a physiotherapist as a student herself, but by the end of school the lengths her teachers had gone to in support of her future changed her path.
"I just knew that I wanted to be the best teacher I could be and to teach in small country schools so that country kids know that their location and background doesn't limit their chances of success," she said.
"I might be biased - but I honestly think country kids are the best."
