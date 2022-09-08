No host likes an unwelcome party crasher but that's exactly the role the New England Nomads will be trying to play when the face the Tamworth Swans in Saturday's men's grand final.
The Tamworth Swans clearly finished on top of the ladder at the end of the home and away season, won the second semi-final and are favoured to win Saturday's contest on home soil and walk away with the prized premiership silverware.
But the Nomads have other ideas.
Having produced a big second half against the Tamworth Kangaroos to win the first semi-final and then survive a last-ditch bid by Inverell in the preliminary final, the Nomads are looking to keep the ball rolling on AFL North West's biggest day.
The strength of the New England team this year has been their flexibility, with many players able to play in a variety of positions.
Clarrie Barker, Thomas Hunt, Hunter Greene and Noah Connick have bobbed up at all points of the oval at times this year, which allows the Nomads to implement a Plan B, C or D - depending on the status of the match.
The Swans, meanwhile, have won two of their three meetings this year against the Nomads including a resounding 33-point victory in the wet in the last match, on a wet Bellevue Oval.
The Swans will be led in the midfield by Gillies medallist Josh Jones, who has enjoyed quite the partnership this year with Swans captain Adam Cruickshank.
Down back, Swans defenders like Dylan Beasley and Lachlan Bennetts-Inkster have stood firm when the opposition have challenged them.
When the Nomads throw the challenge out on Saturday, it will be up to the hosts to decide how they treat the party crashers.
As for the earlier women's grand final between Gunnedah and Inverall at No 1 Oval, opinions are divided as to who will win.
Although Gunnedah have been unbeaten throughout 2022, Inverell have run the Poochettes extremely close on two occasions this year.
The Saints had a draw against Gunnedah back in July and could've won if not for a Poochettes' goal in the dying seconds of the contest.
Five weeks later, Gunnedah prevailed but on this occasion it was by just three points.
The grand final promises to be another closely fought battle.
Inverell has been well served this year by Georgia Chappel, Carissa Baldwin and Gabby Mooney in the midfield. When Mooney moves forward she pairs up with Tyla Mair to form a dangerous combination in front of goal.
The Gunnedah midfield is also full of stars with Rani Grant, Khobi Devine and Katrina Rekunow shining for the top of the ladder Poochettes.
Up front, AFL North West's leading goal-kicker Gyarn Waugh will pair up with Nicola Morrison to provide focal points for the midfielders to kick to.
This encounter could yet again be another nail biter.
Then again it may come down to which coach has managed to get the most sleep on Friday night. Considering both Dallas Baldwin at Inverell and Jakob Vearing at Gunnedah have become first-time fathers in the past few days, not enough sleep could be an issue.
A hard-earned premiership medallion would be a fine way to welcome their children into the world.
The women's and men's matches start at 12pm and 2.15pm respectively.
Women: https://youtu.be/ogYV6V7EyeQ
