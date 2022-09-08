The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth Swans and New England Nomads primed for grand final battle

September 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Swans hope to be doing plenty of celebrating on Saturday. Picture Gareth Gardner

No host likes an unwelcome party crasher but that's exactly the role the New England Nomads will be trying to play when the face the Tamworth Swans in Saturday's men's grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.