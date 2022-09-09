WHEN Jodie Heylen swapped her calculator for a paint brush she didn't expect things to take off like they have.
The accountant turned franchise owner of Tamworth's Pinot and Picasso has been crowned for being the brains behind the fastest growing studio in the country.
Ms Heylen said she thought the popularity of the wine, cheese and painting phenomenon in Tamworth was due to locals looking for something different.
"People in Tamworth want a city experience," she said.
"I thought there was a lot of potential for it, I've always wanted to bring something new to the bush."
The studio, which welcomes artists to a mural of Frida Kahlo with a golden guitar earring, opened on Peel Street in November 2021.
Since then, more than 1600 people have celebrated birthdays, date nights and hens parties at the venue.
A trip to the studio is a night out for friends and a brush with the past, Ms Heylen said.
"You can go in and pick up a paint brush and it takes you back to your childhood."
But the creativity has not been confined to the walls of the local studio, pop-up classes at pubs are often held in surrounding areas such as Quirindi, Currabubula and Gunnedah.
"We want to give this experience to as many people as possible," Ms Heylen said.
"It also gets those venues full of people as well, they go in and have dinner and a drink, so it's great for those businesses."
The guided classes take participants through step-by-step to create a piece of art worthy for the mantle piece.
"People are always surprised about how well they do," Ms Heylen said.
The Tamworth franchisee racked up the most growth within the last two quarters, taking out the crown against studios based on the Sunshine Coast, Perth CBD and Nowra, on the South Coast.
"We were thrilled to win it, it was a big achievement for a small country town," Ms Heylen said.
"We're up there with the big guns."
But the win wouldn't have been possible without the help of local artists and family.
Ms Heylen said the studio employs five artists in Tamworth and others in Singleton, Gunnedah, Armidale and Uralla.
It's also a family affair, with her brother, Travis Higgins, making sure everything runs smoothly behind the easel.
Mr Higgins said he was "proud" of the success of the studio.
"It's not something I would go and do but it has opened my eyes," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
