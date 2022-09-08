The residents of Barraba could be sitting on a goldmine - or at least a copper one.
Resources firm Comet Resources is set to undertake exploration works for the valuable mineral north west of the town, after winning approval for the copper search in recent weeks.
"We are excited about the potential for new discoveries on the Barraba Copper Project through new exploration works and testing the extent of the previously discovered and partially mined lodes," the company reported this week.
In a statement to the ASX on Tuesday, the company announced that it had won regulatory approval for plans to conduct nine test drills in a diamond pattern near the historic Gulf Creek mine.
"The Barraba Copper Project has never been systematically tested by modern exploration techniques," the company said, in its ASX filing.
"The initial exploration program will include drill testing of areas below the historically identified deposits, plus high-level exploration targets delineated by an induced polarisation (IP) survey of parts of the license area that were never followed up."
The historic Murchison mines were operated in the early 20th century and produced both copper and zinc. The remnants of the century-old mines are still visible in the area.
Soil sampling conducted by Comet Resources in 2021 confirmed the existence of high-value copper in the area.
But armed with a new exploration permit issued by the NSW Resources Regulator, the company will now be permitted to undertake drilling to test lodes near the Gulf Creek Mine.
It's not yet clear when the more intensive exploration program will begin, because the company is dependent on selling another mine it owns in the Northern Territory to raise the cash to conduct the testing.
Once the Mount Margaret Copper Mine has been sold to Glencore, Comet Resources will update the market on the planned timing for drilling operations.
The Gulf Creek mine is about half-an-hour north west of Barraba.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
