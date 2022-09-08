The Northern Daily Leader
Urban Vogue Day Spa on Marius Street in Tamworth closed after fire in back area

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 8 2022
Firefighters said the fire was contained to the rear of the building. Picture by Peter Hardin

Update:

URBAN Vogue Day Spa in Tamworth has had to close its doors while fire damage is repaired and cleaned up.

