URBAN Vogue Day Spa in Tamworth has had to close its doors while fire damage is repaired and cleaned up.
A statement posted to social media confirmed the back area and some other parts of the day spa on Marius Street was affected by a blaze which broke out overnight.
"At 1am this morning there was a fire in the back of our spa," the statement said.
"Unfortunately there is some damage in our back area and in parts of the spa.
"At this point we will be closed until we can assess the spa fully."
Staff thanked everyone for understanding while they work to reopen as soon as possible.
FIREFIGHTERS had to force entry to a Tamworth day spa overnight to battle a blaze which broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were called to Urban Vogue Day Spa and found the back area of the Marius Street building alight.
"Fire crews gained access fairly quickly, they had to force entry through a rear door," Acting Superintendent Peter Nugent said.
"It was a good working fire when they arrived."
He told the Leader three hose crews from the Tamworth stations spent about an hour-and-a-half battling the fire.
The flames were contained to the back of the building and did not spread.
"They did a really good job," he said.
Acting Superintendent Nugent said there was a moderate amount of damage left behind, with smoke and water affecting the area as well.
The door firefighters forced entry through was secured and the scene was handed over to police.
Early investigations have led firefighters to believe the flames may have caught through the spontaneous combustion of oils on towels.
The blaze is not being treated as suspicious, Acting Superintendent Nugent said.
Firefighters carried out a search and rescue of the building and found no one was there at the time.
No injuries were reported.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
