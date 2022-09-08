The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Donald Bradman collection to go on display for Newling Gardens Showcase

By Newsroom
September 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard and Margaret with some of the Bradman collection at Newling Gardens.

A Donald Bradman memorabilia collection, featuring a painting of the legendary batsman signed by the 1948 Australian cricket team, and a variety of creative works are set to be showcased at an exclusive exhibition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.