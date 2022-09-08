Celebrating the 50th Anniversary since the release of Imagine the whole album will be performed live by John Waters and his band - a band that has toured the world performing the songs of John Lennon to great acclaim.
John Waters says "Exploring some of the lesser known John Lennon tracks on his solo career albums is always a revelation, and I'm loving the process of learning more than you thought you could, with every new move. I'd like to continue doing that, so I can't think of a more appropriate way than celebrating IMAGINE, and all the things that the famous one-word title conjures up for everyone."
There has been a great response to recent performances of the 'Songbook' marking the anniversary of this iconic album and John and the band will play the entire rendition of it, track by track. They will also keep rocking on with some favourites from Lennon and the Beatles' amazing catalogue of songs.
Come along and be part of this special night at the Capitol Theatre on Friday 16 September at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now.
Music from the Vietnam War era - live in concert at the Capitol Theatre on Friday 23 September at 8pm, is paying tribute to music that shaped an era and defined a generation.
This all-new production brings together a group of outstanding musicians and vocalists to deliver superb interpretations of some of the most iconic pop, folk, soul and rock songs of the time. A projection design backdrop adds compelling storytelling and scenescape elements; depicting the groovy psychedelia of the flower power movement as well as images of the despair, protest and resistance that was flaring in the city streets of America and here in Australia.
Renditions of the songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Springfield, The Beatles, Nancy Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, The Animals, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and so many more.
Come and relive the music of the Vietnam War Era, as you sing and dance along to every iconic song!
Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era - Live in Concert! Proudly supports Guitars for Vets Australia, with $1 from every ticket sold being donated to their incredible guitar program.
To purchase tickets for these and many more up-coming shows visit, entertainmentvenues.com.au, in person at Capitol Theatre Box Office or over the phone on 67675200
