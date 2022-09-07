The Northern Daily Leader
The National Thunder Rally will go ahead over the October long weekend with about 2000 bikes expected in Tamworth

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 9:30am
Benn Delohery, Chris Whitten, Elle Bailey, Kerri Axon, and Mitchell Parker from Western Ranges Motorcycles are looking forward to the rally. Picture by Gareth Gardner

More than 2000 bikers are expected to thunder through Tamworth with the National Thunder Motorcycle Rally finally ready to roll.

