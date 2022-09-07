More than 2000 bikers are expected to thunder through Tamworth with the National Thunder Motorcycle Rally finally ready to roll.
The event was inspired by a Tamworth Harley Owners' Group rally back in 2015 according to Tamworth Regional Council's coordinator of events Michaela Stevens.
She said since then, they've been itching to put an another riders' event to showcase the region in a unique way over the October long weekend.
"There's people coming in from all over the country," she said.
"I'm not a rider myself, but what I've certainly learned about the community is that the ride to a destination is certainly part of the experience.
"Having these rides around the region certainly gives an opportunity for us to show off this region."
There will be a range of riders heading to all corners of the region, including Barraba, Nundle, Manilla and Walcha.
Ms Stevens said they've also got a special women's ride organised to Werris Creek.
"It's open to everyone, but predominantly women as we wanted to offer an opportunity for women riders," she said.
There will also be a banquet of bike viewing on offer for motorbike enthusiasts of every kind, with both the classic and contemporary on display.
"We're working with the local vintage motorcycle group to have a display of vintage Japanese motorcycles," she said.
"We've got the local chapter of the Harley Owners' Group to do a ride where they test their skills."
But it's not just bikes on show at the rally.
Music and horse-riding will also form a part of the entertainment, so riders can put their feet up after a long journey into town.
"On the Saturday night we've got an equine spectacular, which is a 90 minute show," she said.
"We've got a covers band for the Wilburys, we've got another band called Barnstorm ... great covers from the Beatles, some Aussie rock."
Rounding off the event will be the event's flagship Thunder Run ride, which will see around 1500 bikes muster at 8am to leave at 9am on the Monday.
"So it's a great opportunity for the community to come out even if they haven't made it out to AELEC over the weekend," she said.
"I saw it in 2015 when a similar thing was done with the Harley Owners' Group and it was just phenomenal."
The rally is running from Friday September 30 until Monday October 3.
Day tickets are $50 per person and are available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Children under 18 can enter free with a paying adult.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
